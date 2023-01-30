MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – It’s an exciting time for Wildcat basketball. 3Maw’s Cole Manbeck and On3’s Grant Flanders can confirm that.

Flanders joined K-Nation in-studio on Jan. 29 to talk about Wildcat hoops. Flanders works for On3 Sports and K-State Online as an associate producer and analyst. Flanders says Jerome Tang’s charisma and impressive leadership is the core of the ‘Cats success.

“Amazing person, super likeable, very contagious with his personality,” Flanders said of Tang.

Previously Cole Manbeck, a co-host of the 3Maw podcast on Wildcat sports also joined the K-Nation team in-studio.

“It all starts with Markquis Nowell, obviously,” Manbeck said. “He’s been a tremendous leader, one of the two guys that returned to this program… it’s so key to this offense that they’re running.”

Manbeck was featured in the Jan. 15 episode of K-Nation.

K-State is 18-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12.