NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Sunday’s edition of K-Nation was full of basketball, football and baseball talk.

The show began with a recap of the utterly crazy Sunflower Showdown game from Tuesday night. The show also broke down Saturday games for K-State and KU. K-State beat Texas Tech, while Kansas suffered a loss to TCU.

Besides basketball, KU baseball grad and current Phillies manager Rob Thomson was back in Lawrence this weekend. In this week’s show, Thomson weighs in on why the future could be very bright for Jayhawks on the diamond.

Plus, Shreyas Laddha joined K-Nation in-studio to talk Kansas basketball.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.