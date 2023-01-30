TOPEKA (KSNT)- Sundays edition of K-Nation had sports across the board. From KU track to K-State tennis.

The show had two special guests this week. KU wide receiver Luke Grimm and K-State insider Grant Flanders. Grimm sat down with K-Nation anchor Lainey Gerber to talk about the future of KU football, how the program has changed, and more. Flanders talked about the upcoming rivalry game, and other K-State hoops topics.

K-Nation also got an inside look to K-State women’s Tennis. The group of athletes did a “meet the team” segment as they continue their quest for a national championship. The team is unique in the fact that every rostered player is an international student.

Kansas hosted the KU Jayhawk Classic this past week. Some of the schools in attendance were Baker, Oral Roberts, and Haskell Indian Nations. KU took home the win in 19 different events throughout the classic.

The show also broke down the KU and K-State basketball scores from the past week. Notably the Jayhawks took home a win in Rupp Arena against the Kentucky Wildcats. K-State defended home court with a win over Florida in the BIG-12/SEC Challenge. K-State standout Keyontae Johnson provided the spark for the ‘Cats with a double-double over his former university.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.