NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- A packed-full edition of K-Nation aired Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

This week’s show featured football, basketball and much more.

The show began with week recaps of both men’s and women’s basketball, including Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown in Allen Fieldhouse.

Plus, K-State football has a new indoor training facility. The K-Nation team broke down the newest addition to Wildcat sports with video of the new practice center and interviews with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and others.

Plus, KU celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with an all female broadcast crew.

Additionally, former players from both K-State and KU showed off their skills in the Senior Bowl as they gear up for the NFL Draft.

K-Nation, as always, named Top Plays of the week from both K-State and KU.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.