NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- K-Nation was full of content on Sunday.

This week’s show featured an exclusive one-on-one interview with K-State walk-on Nate Awbrey.

Also, the K-Nation team broke down a great week of basketball for K-State and KU’s men’s teams. Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats picked up two huge wins last week.

Additionally, congratulations are in order for KU head women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider, who notched the 500th win of his college coaching career on Sunday.

Also out of Lawrence:

-Bill Self weighs in on just how special it is for KU to have a chance to clinch a share of the conference title at home on Wednesday in a loaded Big 12.

-This week’s ‘Meet the Team’ segment features KU softball.

Also in K-Nation on February 26th was a breakdown of women’s basketball games from the week, featured top plays of the week and much more.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt and other members of the team are working to fill viewers in on all things Jayhawk and Wildcat sports through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.