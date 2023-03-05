NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation took an extensive look at the future.

March 5’s show recapped KU and K-State men’s and women’s basketball’s final games of the regular season, and previewed the Big 12 tournaments.

KU’s director of basketball operations, Fred Quartlebaum, gives an inside look at the Jayhawks’ success through an exclusive one-one-one interview with Glenn Kinley.

K-State soccer player Porter List is changing soccer for girls and women, partnering with a cleat company that makes special shoes for women’s feet.

The 27 Sports team also breaks down Wildcats’ and Jayhawks’ performances at the NFL Combine.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.