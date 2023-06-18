NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week’s K-Nation episode is a blast back to the fall.

K-State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was one of the best in the nation last season. Instead of leaving for the NFL, he decided to return to Manhattan to run it back. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley tells the story of his decision.

KU women’s basketball guard Holly Kersgeiter does more than get buckets. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber gives a tour of Kersgeiter’s famous shirt collection.

K-State safety Kobe Savage was having a great first season in Manhattan before tearing his ACL against Baylor. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt talked with Savage for an exclusive one-on-one interview to break down his recovery process and how he’s bringing the MOB mentality to the field in the fall.

Shreyas Laddha, a KU beat writer with the KC Star, made an appearance in the K-Nation studio to talk all things Jayhawks. Laddhas shares insider information on what he’s seen from KU basketball and football heading into the summer period.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.