NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The madness of March makes its way to June in this week’s basketball-heavy edition of K-Nation.

The K-Nation team starts with a breakdown of the 2023 NBA Draft, sharing where some stars will be continuing their careers at. We hear from some of those players and the coaches that got them there.

Current K-State and KU players came to Topeka for a Washburn basketball camp this week. We hear from them on what to expect in the upcoming season.

K-State women’s basketball guard Alexis Hess grew up in Pennsylvania, so how did she get to Manhattan? K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber shares how a connection to Ft. Riley brought her to the Little Apple.

Playing for Kansas men’s basketball is a lot of young athletes’ dream, and new walk-on Patrick Cassidy gets to live it. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley shares how Cassidy is going from manager to player for the Jayhawks.

KU running back Daniel Hishaw was having a great start to the 2022 football season before injury ended his year. Hishaw sits down with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber to discuss the comeback process and what he expects from himself in 2023.

GoPowercat’s Ryan Gilbert made his way to the K-Nation studios to discuss Wildcat basketball. Gilbert talks about the incoming Big 12 schools, replacing the K-State stars and more.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.