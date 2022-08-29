NE KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News launched K-Nation on Sunday night.

This new 30 minute show is made up of all sports coverage. Specifically all University of Kansas and Kansas State University sports coverage. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

This week’s show includes a brief recap of last year’s KU and K-State sports, a preview of the offense for both football teams, a feature story about a K-State soccer player’s redemption from injury, an inside look at Kansas State volleyball and much more.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night after the 27 News 10 p.m. newscast.