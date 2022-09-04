NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News aired the second episode of K-Nation on Sunday night.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

This week’s show includes recaps and postgame interviews from K-State and KU football.

Kansas fans will be excited to see an exclusive one-on-one interview with Lance Leipold and a featured team preview with an inside look at KU volleyball.

For the Wildcats in the area, this week’s K-Nation includes Lainey and Glenn chatting with ‘The Voice of the Wildcats’, Wyatt Thompson in studio. Plus, there’s a story with Markquis Nowell and Ish Massoud discussing the new K-State men’s basketball roster and Jerome Tang’s leadership. That’s a story you’ll only see on K-Nation.

Our team also gives you scores from K-State and KU volleyball and soccer from the week.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.