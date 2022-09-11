NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The third episode of K-Nation aired on 27 News Sunday night.

This week’s show broke down big wins on the football field for both KU and K-State. Additionally, the sports team discussed Joe Dooley’s return to KU and showed highlights of soccer and volleyball games from both the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

This week’s ‘Meet the Team’ segment provided an inside look at the K-State cross country team. Plus, a one-on-one with new KU baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald is included. That is an interview you’ll only see on K-Nation.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.