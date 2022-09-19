NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The fourth episode of K-Nation aired Sunday night on 27 News.

This week’s episode featured an exclusive one-on-one interview with K-State linebacker Daniel Green. Additionally, ‘The Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni joined the 27 Sports team in studio to discuss KU football’s 3-0 start.

Another segment in this week’s show featured on-campus interviews with KU students to talk about the excitement surrounding KU football and the program turnaround. Plus, another ‘Meet the Team’ story was aired. This week’s featured team was Kansas State rowing.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.