NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News aired the fifth episode of K-Nation on Sunday night.

This week’s episode lacked no excitement after two huge wins on the football field. K-State beat sixth-ranked Oklahoma and KU stayed undefeated with a win against Duke in front of a sold out David Booth Memorial Stadium. Highlights and postgame interviews from both those games are included in this show.

To continue to football conversation K-State Online and On-3 Sports insider Derek Young joined the show in studio just after getting back from his trip to Norman, Okla. for the game. Young talks about what he saw from Adrian Martinez and whether or not the defense took a step back.

Besides football this week’s show includes baseball, volleyball, soccer and cross country talk.

KU cross country/ track and field coach Stanley Redwine sat down one-on-one for an interview you’ll only see on K-Nation. Redwine discussed this year’s cross country team, his experience coaching Team USA last summer and how he’s developed as a coach in over 20 years with the University of Kansas.

K-State baseball product Will Brennan recently got called up to the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians. This episode includes highlights and information from his big league debut.

The Jayhawks topped the Wildcats in volleyball this week. You can see highlights and post match reaction from the victorious KU volleyball team in the show.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.