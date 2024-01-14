NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Big wins and affirmations led the charge for this week’s K-Nation.

The show starts with rumors being shut down. With the Washington football head coaching job open, K-State’s Chris Klieman and KU’s Lance Leipold both became names floated out. A report on Klieman and a social media post from Leipold calmed nerves from fans.

K-Nation then took to a week of basketball, where both men’s teams split during the week. KU avenged a road loss at UCF with a home win over No. 9 Oklahoma. K-State started with a win at West Virginia but couldn’t get it done in a close loss at Texas Tech.

Both women’s basketball teams had standout weeks. No. 12 K-State stayed unbeaten in Big 12 play with home wins against Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas. Kansas picked up two home victories, including an upset against No. 4 Baylor.

K-State offensive line coach Conor Riley was promoted to offensive coordinator after his performance as the interim in the Wildcats’ Pop-Tarts Bowl win. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley sat down with Riley an in exclusive interview to talk about his new role leading the offense.

Braiden Turner with the “Ain’t No Seats” podcast has a working relationship with plenty of Kansas insiders and athletic alumni. He made it to the K-Nation studio to talk about Lance Leipold’s commitment to KU, not hitting the panic button on Jayhawk basketball and more.

