NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The first K-Nation of 2024 had a lot going on.

The show starts with a breakdown of college basketball from the week. Kansas started with a close Big 12 opening victory over TCU, while K-State dominated its Big 12 opener over UCF.

K-Nation also breaks down a week of football news. K-State welcomed an addition and promotion to its staff while Will Howard chose his new home. KU got good news from some key players while others hit the transfer portal or NFL Draft.

K-State women’s basketball currently has a 15-1 record, but if you watch any of its games, you’ll see a lot from an unusual ‘member’ of the team. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt breaks down the Wildcats’ “Gap Goat.”

Kansas freshman guard Elmarko Jackson came to Lawrence as a McDonald’s All-American, but struggled to find his footing in the opening if the 2023-24 season. After a breakout performance in Kansas City against Wichita State, K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley sat down with Jackson to find out what’s going right.

Matt Walters with K-State Sports Network has been a staple on the radio for Wildcat football, basketball and baseball. Walters made the trip to K-Nation’s studio to talk about the recent success in the programs.

