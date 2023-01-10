NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week’s K-Nation show features big wins from Kansas and K-State men’s basketball, profiles on big names and interviews with noteworthy guests.

K-State men’s basketball went 2-0 on the road against ranked Big 12 teams, and the Jayhawks won impressive road conference matchups as well.

Kansas has a volleyball alum playing overseas now. Plus, the K-Nation team highlighted KU tight end Jared Casey’s recent Twitter fame.

The K-Nation team profiles new K-State volleyball coach Jason Mansfield. Wildcat punter/kicker Ty Zentner joins Glenn Kinley for a sit-down interview as Zenter prepares for the NFL Draft.

K-Nation also showed the top plays of the week from each school.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.