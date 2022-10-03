NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Another edition of K-Nation aired Sunday night on 27 News.

The new weekly sports special focuses exclusively on K-State and KU sports.

This week’s show featured an exclusive sit-down interview with K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Plus, KU football’s strength and conditioning coach, Matt Gildersleeve, joined the show for a one-on-one interview.

Additionally, this show breaks down Saturday’s big wins on the football field for both KU and K-State. Fans can hear from Devin Neal, Deuce Vaughn and other popular Jayhawks and Wildcats. K-State beat Texas Tech, while the Jayhawks edged Iowa State in week five.

Plus, an inside look at the K-State golf team, which is finding new success in their 2022 fall season is included in this episode.

The K-Nation team also talks about ESPN’s College Gameday’s plans to come to Lawrence when the Jayhawks take on TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.