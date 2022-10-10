NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Another edition of K-Nation aired Sunday night on 27 News.

K-Nation is a new weekly sports show highlighting K-State and KU sports.

This week’s show features a one-on-one exclusive interview with KU women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider.

Additionally, the K-Nation teams breaks down close games for both the Wildcats and Jayhawks from Saturday. KU lost for the first time this season to TCU. K-State beat Iowa State in Ames.

Kellis Robinett, a K-State beat writer for the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle, joined the show in-studio to talk about Kansas State football’s 5-1 start to the season.

Plus, this week’s show gives an inside look at the KU Swim and Dive team and highlights two former K-State football players who made headlines in the NFL on Sunday.

In this new weekly show, 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.