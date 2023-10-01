NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – K-Nation explores all kinds of KU and K-State sports in this week’s edition of the show.

With K-State football on a bye, Kansas was the lone football game to break down. With Jalon Daniels out, the Jayhawks put up a fight, but couldn’t handle No. 3 in the country Texas. The show still hears from K-State’s Chris Klieman on the team’s progress during the bye week.

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold has become a national story for the turnaround he’s had in Lawrence. Recording ahead of the Texas game, Leipold sat down with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber in an exclusive interview to break down the success of the head coach. The two discuss the current season, mistakes he’s learned from and more.

On3’s Mason Voth kept busy with the Wildcats, even during the team’s bye week. Voth joins the K-Nation studio to talk about the season ahead for K-State football, and what ‘Cats fans should be rooting for in the rest of conference play.

The show was all over the map this week – volleyball, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and softball all make an appearance during the show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It's a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.