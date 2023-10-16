NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – K-Nation was a split decision again this week, but with opposite outcomes from week six of college football.

This week, the 27 Sports team recapped a win in Lubbock for K-State and a tough loss in Stillwater for KU.

Plus, K-State assistant men’s basketball coach Jareem Dowling joined the squad in studio for an interview as the 2023-24 season inches closer. Click here for that full interview.

Also, a story on Gus Bogina is included, he played Wildcat football in the 1940s and still keeps up with everything K-State football.

Additionally, a full breakdown of the IARP rulings for KU men’s basketball, including reaction from Bill Self and Travis Goff, is included in this week’s episode.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after the late evening newscast on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.