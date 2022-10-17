NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.

This week’s show featured exciting Jayhawk and Wildcat sports coverage, as always. 27 News anchor David George joined 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley in co-hosting the show this week.

This episode of K-Nation includes:

-Exclusive interview with K-State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie

-Breakdown of KU at Oklahoma, including insight from 247 Sports’ KU beat writer Michael Swain

-Meet the Team segment with K-State women’s golf

-Betting lines for upcoming KU and K-State football games

-Highlights from KU and K-State volleyball matches

K-Nation is a new weekly sports show on 27 News that includes exclusively K-State and KU sports coverage. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.