NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Much-needed weekends for both Kansas programs this week. KU rested up on the bye week ahead of a game against No. 6 Oklahoma. K-State dominated in all three phases against TCU.

As always this time of year – the show starts with football. Hard to find a better performance than K-State did against TCU on Saturday. A 41-3 routing – led by rotating quarterbacks – could set the tone for the rest of the season.

KU football had a bye week. Coaches were out and about recruiting – and K-Nation gives an update on the Jayhawk football team.

Basketball season is just one week away (exhibition games, at least). K-Nation brings all the storylines out of Big 12 Media Tipoff in Kansas City this week.

Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson makes it clear that he likes the pressure of being the preseason No. 1 team in the country. K-State’s Tylor Perry wants to prove to his doubters that he can make it in a big-boy conference like the Big 12.

Both women’s basketball teams are hopeful for breakout years. K-State’s Gabby Gregory explains how it would be hard not to come back for her fifth season when offered the chance to play with Ayoka Lee. Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson shares how five-star freshman S’Mya Nichols will contribute to the Jayhawks right away.

Jayhawk basketball’s biggest offseason win may have been the return of forward Kevin McCullar. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley caught up with McCullar at Big 12 Media Tipoff to see how McCullar has become more comfortable after a year in Lawrence under his belt.

Serena Sundell is just one of multiple stars for K-State women’s basketball. With the return of Ayoka Lee, Gabby Gregory and the Glenn twins, Sundell is in line for a breakout year. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber caught up with Sundell at Big 12 Media Tipoff to hear her excitement for the upcoming season.

K-Nation also gives updates on both teams’ volleyball and soccer programs, a Christian McCaffrey record-breaking K-State recruit and more.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.