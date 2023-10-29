NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Saturday’s football excitement was incredible in both Lawrence and Manhattan.

KU football’s program-establishing win over No. 6 Oklahoma leads off this week’s edition of K-Nation. The goal posts were brought down as players described what this victory means to a once-struggling team.

Down the road in Manhattan, K-State picked up its second-straight dominating Big 12 win. The offensive line ate its way to a lopsided 41-0 win over Houston.

Also on K-Nation, basketball is just around the corner. Kansas men’s basketball battled in a scrimmage against Illinois to benefit Maui wild fire relief, and we hear from new members on the team on what it’s like playing under Bill Self.

Coach Tang got a big win in the offseason with the transfer of Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley caught up with Kaluma to find out about his short time in Manhattan.

Most of Kansas women’s basketball’s NIT-winning team is back – among them, point guard Zakaiyah Franklin. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber caught up with “KB” (Kaiyah Buckets) as the team looks to carry success from last season into 2023-24.

Not to be outdone by football, both volleyball teams had huge weeks on the court. K-State racked up back-to-back sweeps over No. 8 BYU, while Kansas has climbed the rankings to No. 14 in the country.

K-Nation also recaps soccers’ seasons, Mark Francis’ retirement and former K-State guard Dalton Risner’s new role with the Minnesota Vikings.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It's a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.