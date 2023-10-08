NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – It was a star-studded fall episode of K-Nation.

Kansas football picked up a big home win against UCF on Saturday, vaulting the Jayhawks back into the AP Top 25. K-State struggled on the road, falling to Oklahoma State. K-Nation breaks down both matchups.

During the Jayhawks’ win against UCF, KU unveiled its two latest inductees into the Ring of Honor. Running back Tony Sands and linebacker Nick Reid take time with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber to talk about the two’s legacy-defining achievements.

Outside of the win over UCF, the Jayhawks’ basketball teams hosted Late Night in the Phog, an annual rally to celebrate the new year. K-Nation has the recap, in case you couldn’t make it or miss it already.

K-State has had plenty of great athletes to play for the football team, but only one has been a four-time all-conference selection. Ty Zimmerman was a safety for the Wildcats from 2009-2013 and coaches high school football at his hometown’s Junction City High School. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt talks with Zimmerman about what’s changed in Manhattan since his time there.

One of the big offseason wins for K-State was bringing back the veteran offensive line, giving them the nickname “Beef.” K-Nation shares how the team is selling merchandise for a good cause.

The show also shares week reviews from volleyball, soccer, women’s basketball and cross country.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.