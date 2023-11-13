NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – K-Nation is in perhaps the show’s busiest time of year, covering both fall and winter sports.

On the football field, it was a role reversal for the Wildcats and Jayhawks compared to the prior week. A week after a road win at Iowa State, KU football couldn’t get it done at home against Texas Tech. After a devastating overtime loss at Texas, K-State picked up a dominate win over Baylor.

Seaman High school graduate Camryn Turner is becoming known for her elite passing ability with Jayhawk volleyball. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro sat down with Turner to talk about her role with the Jayhawks and her journey from Topeka to Lawrence.

Drew Galloway with On3 Sports is an insider on K-State recruiting. He joins the show to talk about the Wildcats’ possible path to the Big 12 championship, a pickup in basketball recruiting and more.

Two hall of famers made an appearance on the show. Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop discusses his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Plus, Bill Self talks about his recent contract amendment that makes him the highest-paid coach in the country.

K-Nation also gives breakdowns on basketball teams as the new season begins. Both volleyball teams picked up big wins, including K-State’s sweep against No. 3 Texas.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.