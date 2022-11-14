NORTHEST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week’s K-Nation show features Wildcat football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Volleyball scores are also included.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on 27 news.

In this show viewers can see an exclusive interview with K-State football defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman after the Wildcats’ 31-3 win over Baylor.

Lucas Murphy of Blue Wings Rising also joined the show in studio. Lucas sat down to talk about KU basketball and football. Plus, a feature story on KU women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson is included in this week’s show.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.