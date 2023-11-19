NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Nov. 19’s show recapped an epic and memorable Sunflower Showdown on the football field.

K-State beat KU, 31-27, Saturday in Lawrence. K-Nation breaks down game highlights and postgame reaction from Lance Leipold, Chris Klieman and K-State players.

Plus, basketball season provided plenty to talk about. The K-Nation team recapped a huge win for K-State women’s basketball, a battle of ‘Blue bloods’ for KU men’s basketball and a three-game week for K-State men’s basketball.

K-State volleyball libero Mackenzie Morris joined the show to explain her theatrical diving plays and her commitment to the classroom.

Additionally, Kadence Stafford shares her story of overcoming hearing loss to compete with KU softball.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.