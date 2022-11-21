NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week’s K-Nation show features football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.

K-Nation is heavy on Sunflower Showdown preview discussion this week. K-State and KU meet on the football field on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Manhattan.

Mason Fairchild, an Andale, Kansas native, joined the show for an exclusive interview.

Mitch Fortner, a radio host in Manhattan and the PA announcer for K-State football, joined the show in-studio to talk Wildcat football.

Additionally, viewers can hear more about a winning week of basketball for the Jayhawks and Wildcats. K-State men’s basketball beat UMKC. KU men’s basketball beat Duke and Southern Utah.

KU women’s basketball notched wins over UT-Arlington and UTRGV. K-State women’s basketball tallied three wins in a busy week of action. The biggest win for the Wildcats was against No. 4 Iowa on Thursday.

This episode of K-Nation also discusses the KU baseball signing class, which is the first under new head coach Dan Fitzgerald.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.