NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Despite the holiday week for students, student-athletes stayed rather busy.

K-Nation starts with a breakdown of Kansas football’s regular season finale win over Cincinnati. Then, the show shares the frustration from K-State football after a loss to Iowa State.

It was a great week of college basketball for K-Nation teams. Kansas men’s basketball finished a Maui trip with a 2-1 record against a couple of the top teams in the country. K-State dominated at home with some high-flying dunks.

Kansas women’s basketball kept it really close in the Bahamas against both No. 9 Virginia Tech and No. 6 UConn. Meanwhile, K-State women’s hoops lost a tight Gulf Coast Showcase championship game to No. 5 Iowa.

NCAA tournament volleyball will be played in Lawrence, as Kansas found out Sunday it will be a four-seed and host the first two rounds of play.

K-State’s Janee’ Kassanavoid holds the school record in hammer throw, but her story is much deeper. The Olympian hopeful has over 600 thousand followers on TikTok and hopes to influence others as the first Native American to medal in the World Championships.

Washburn Rural star point guard Zoe Canfield is living the dream after committing to her childhood favorite Kansas basketball. She sits down with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber about the commitment and what made the Jayhawks right for her.

Tim Everson with the Manhattan Mercury joined the K-Nation studio to talk about K-State’s loss to Iowa State. He shares what went wrong with the defense and why he thinks Will Howard has played his last game in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.