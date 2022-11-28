NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- K-Nation’s episode on Sunday was a special one. This show aired the day after the Sunflower Showdown on the football field.

27 News anchor/ reporter Jacob Kauffman filled in for Glenn Kinley on the show. K-Nation took an in depth look at Saturday’s big football game, of course.

In addition, this episode featured K-State and KU basketball, a change of leadership for K-State volleyball and much more content.

Perhaps most exciting this week was an exclusive interview with K-State quarterback Will Howard.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.