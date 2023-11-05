NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Both ends of the college football spectrum are on full display in Kansas.

KU football felt the joy of showing up in a let-down spot. After a huge win against Oklahoma the week before, the Jayhawks came to play on the road at Iowa State.

K-State football felt the agony of defeat. The game came down to the wire, but an overtime loss at Texas still stings.

Wildcat linebacker Desmond Purnell has burst onto the season as a sophomore after a limited role as a freshman. Purnell, a Topeka-Hayden grad, sat down with K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley to talk about his journey from special teams to starter.

Former Kansas defensive lineman Sam Burt (2017-22) was part of the foundation of the new-look Jayhawk football team. He joined K-Nation in-studio to talk about Lance Leipold’s team, as both a former player and as an outsider in 2023.

Basketball season is also underway for both schools. Get up to speed on exhibitions from KU men’s and K-State men’s and women’s basketball before all four groups start the regular season.

Volleyball featured the Sunflower Showdown this week. Friday was a nail-biting, five-set thriller in favor of the Jayhawks. Kansas also took Saturday’s match in a tough three-set sweep.

The show features members of the Kansas men’s golf team as they prepare for the winter break. K-State baseball hosted its annual Halloween charity scrimmage, where members get dressed up in costumes for the event.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.