(KSNT) – This episode of K-Nation features win after win after win.

Relive K-State football’s Big 12 Championship win, and hear from players and coaches. Coaches also talk about their upcoming bowl assignments, and Nick Saban joins the show.

KU and K-State men’s and women’s basketball teams all got big wins throughout the weekend. We recap the games and hear from players after.

The show also features an exclusive interview with KU volleyball head coach Ray Bechard. Bechard talks about his team’s NCAA tournament run and the program’s future.

Plus, the KU women’s golf team is resting after the fall season, while preparing for the spring. Coach Lindsay Kuhle and players explain how this team has progressed in Kuhle’s short tenure.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.