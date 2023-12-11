NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – It was a week that never stopped moving.

K-Nation started the show by breaking down the chaos in Manhattan. Senior men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin is no longer with the team – the K-Nation helps inform viewers with the facts from what happened.

On the court, both men’s and women’s basketball both picked up big wins. Kansas got a big win in the Border War against Missouri while K-State men silenced the noise with a road victory at LSU. K-State women also knocked Missouri in the Bill Snyder Classic, while Kansas women defeated old friend Terry Nooner and his Wichita State Shockers.

No football was played, but there were football headlines to discuss. Kansas hired Jeff Grimes as its new offensive coordinator, while K-State said goodbye to offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

Mark Francis retired as Kansas soccer coach after 25 years of service. K-Nation shares new head coach Nate Lie’s story as a new era begins at Rock Chalk Park.

Five-star freshman women’s basketball player S’Mya Nichols has lived up to her name so far. Fresh off a team-leading career-high 23-point performance, she sat down with K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt to share her story from Overland Park to Lawrence.

Nemaha Central’s own Holden Bass has committed to K-State football. The future Wildcat defensive lineman joined K-Nation in-studio to talk about the decision to go to Manhattan and why Coach Klieman’s squad was the right choice.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.