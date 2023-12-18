NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Finals week didn’t stop KU and K-State athletes from performing at a high level.

Sunday’s K-Nation begins with a breakdown of KU men’s basketball’s road victory over Indiana. Then, the show recaps of a tough loss for K-State men’s basketball against Nebraska and Coach Tang’s comments on former forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

K-Nation shows dominant performances from both women’s basketball teams. K-State’s Ayoka Lee dropped 36 points on 15-17 shooting in a win, while Kansas senior Ryan Cobbins went over 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds in a KU win.

The show also gives updates on both football teams as bowl games sit on the horizon.

K-State guard Cooper Beebe has been no stranger to the spotlight. The first-ever K-State lineman to be named a consensus All-American sat down with K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley to talk about his time at K-State and why he has faith in offensive line coach Connor Riley.

K-Nation switched it up this week and provided a list of the top athletes currently at Kansas. Spoilers: The hosts gave a breakdown of Devin Neal, Chandler Gibbens, Camryn Turner, Hunter Dickinson and Kasey Hamilton. However, there are far too many impressive athletes at Kansas to name.

The show also caught up with two college transfers that found themselves in a new home. K-State baseball brought in all-AAC outfielder Chuck Ingram from Wichita State. Kansas football got a commitment from Hayden High grad and Iowa State tight end Deshawn Hanika.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.