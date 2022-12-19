NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week’s K-Nation show features big wins from Kansas and K-State men’s basketball, profiles on big names and interviews with noteworthy guests.

KU men’s basketball knocked off No. 14 Indiana at home and K-State men’s basketball defeated old-foe Nebraska in Kansas City. Hear from both coaches on the teams’ performances.

Legendary Kansas basketball announcer Dave Armstrong retired recently, and K-Nation reporter Caroline Soro helps share his story.

K-State women’s basketball player Gabby Gregory is up for Comeback Player of the Year this season, leading the Wildcats in scoring after averaging just three points a game last year.

K-Nation also showed the top plays of the week from each school.

Kansas running back and Lawrence native Devin Neal sat down with K-Nation for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Neal discusses proving doubters wrong and how the Jayhawks are preparing for the bowl game matchup with Arkansas.

EMAW Online writer and radio personality Mason Voth joins the show to talk about Wildcat basketball and football. Voth gives his take on what’s working for the basketball team and how the football team should prepare for Alabama.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.