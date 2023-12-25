NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Santa brought KU and K-State fans a lot of wins just before Christmas.

Christmas Eve’s K-Nation is as fast as the Jayhawk and Wildcat running backs. Glenn Kinley and Landon Reinhardt recap all of the transfer news and preview how it could impact bowl games.

Fans didn’t have to wait for bowl games to see wins, though. KU and K-State men’s and women’s basketball swept the week.

Devin Neal, Rich Miller and Jason Bean brought kids in Lawrence an early Christmas with their toy and coat drive.

Since it’s the end of the year, Glenn and Landon are ranking the top athletes at K-State. Watch until the end for K-Nation’s best moments from 2023.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.