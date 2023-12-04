NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week of college athletics fell nothing short of exciting.

K-Nation starts with a breakdown of K-State and KU football’s bowl games: the Wildcats heading to the Pop-Tarts Bowl and Jayhawks off to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The show also recaps a wild week of college basketball, including Kansas’s big win over No. 4 UConn and two overtime victories for K-State.

Some teams won, but Kansas volleyball’s season unfortunately came to an end in the NCAA tournament. K-Nation shares the emotions from the team after a promising year.

K-State women’s basketball junior Jaelyn Glenn has been a key piece on the defensive end in 2023. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt sits down with Glenn as she discusses her pride in her defense and how her father’s support has brought her success.

Nick Schwerdt with the “Could Be Wrong” podcast has seen plenty of Bill Self pressers in his time. He talked with the K-Nation team to talk Andy Kotelnicki’s departure from the football team and why Johnny Furphy could be the key to a late March Madness run.

