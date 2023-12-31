NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – For just the second time ever, Kansas and K-State football are both celebrating a bowl game victory.

K-Nation starts with a breakdown from a fun week of local college football action.

Kansas football locked up its first bowl game win since the 2008 season with a victory over UNLV. Lance Leipold shares what the win means for the program and Jason Bean talks about his full-circle journey after a six-touchdown performance.

K-State was on the winning side against No. 18 NC State after big games from Kansas kids. Chris Klieman shares his thoughts on interim offensive coordinator Conor Riley and Avery Johnson talks about his love for K-State after his first start at quarterback.

K-Nation also breaks down a week of college basketball, including No. 2 Kansas’ win over Wichita State in Kansas City, Ques Glover’s return to K-State’s lineup and the start of Big 12 play for both women’s basketball teams.

K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley made the trip to Orlando to cover the Pop-Tarts Bowl and was able to catch up with some Wildcats on the field after the win. Kinley speaks with KT Leveston, Austin Moore, Cooper Beebe and Jayce Brown about their respective games.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni has had a front row seat to Kansas football’s turnaround. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt caught up with Hanni to talk about this season’s success, including talks about college football playoff chances in the future and Jason Bean’s legacy.

The show wraps up with more Pop-Tart mascot content and a breakdown of a Spiderman celebration from the Kansas wide receivers.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.