NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- A packed edition of K-Nation aired Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

K-Nation showed Kansas and K-State basketball, baseball, softball and more.

The show started with breakdowns of the Jayhawk and Wildcat men’s and women’s basketball games through the past week.

K-Nation recaps the first weekend of baseball and softball for both schools, with a special shoutout to Wildcat head coach Pete Hughes for his 100th win at K-State.

ESPN’s College Gameday made the trek to Lawrence for Kansas men’s basketball Top 10 matchup with Baylor. K-Nation reporter Caroline Soro explains how the fans and the crew enjoys their time on campus.

Kansas center Ernest Udeh sits down with K-Nation reporter Lainey Gerber for an exclusive one-on-one interview. The two talk about KU’s big second half performance over Baylor, his playing style and more.

K-State Director of Broadcasting/Video Services, Brian Smoller, joined K-Nation to talk about Wildcat women’s basketball and baseball, plus how K-State’s broadcasting network outshines the opponents’.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt and other members of the team are working to fill viewers in on all things Jayhawk and Wildcat sports through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.