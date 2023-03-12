NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation featured some excitement for the future.

March 12’s episode showed where Kansas and K-State men’s basketball teams are headed in the NCAA tournament. This, along with recapping how the teams faired in the Big 12 tournament.

The episode also gave an update on the health status of Kansas head coach Bill Self.

K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber took the floor at the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament in a shooting competition, joining the teams’ top plays of the week.

Kansas Director of Basketball Operations Fred Quartlebaum joined the show for an exclusive to discuss what his late father meant to him and his career.

Newly-hired K-State volleyball coach Jason Mansfield sat down with K-Nation to discuss what brings him to Manhattan in his first stop as a head coach.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.