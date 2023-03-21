NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation featured a mixed bag of emotions.

K-State men’s basketball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen in head coach Jerome Tang’s first year as a head coach. Kansas basketball, however, was upset by eight-seeded Arkansas in the Round of 32 to end the Jayhawks season.

The K-Nation crew was on location for each tournament game, providing breakdowns and showing emotions from each side.

The Kansas and K-State women’s basketball teams are dancing in March as well. K-Nation shows how the women’s teams have fared in the NIT tournament.

Popular K-Nation guest Shreyas Laddha with the Kansas City Star joined K-Nation from Des Moines, Iowa to break down what went wrong for the Jayhawks in their loss to the Razorbacks.

K-State assistant coach Jareem Dowling has been a star on social media since landing in Manhattan. He joins K-Nation for an exclusive interview to break down his role with the Wildcats.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.