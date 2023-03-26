NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation is full of big events.

From March Madness games to the WNIT to rivalry baseball, KU and K-State sports provided plenty of storylines in one week.

March 26’s show recaps K-State men’s basketball’s Elite Eight loss and KU women’s basketball’s Great Eight win. Players, coaches and media give raw reaction to moments in both games. GoPowercat’s Ryan Gilbert joins 27 sports director Glenn Kinley to break down the Wildcats’ game. Plus, Chandler Prater sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber for a one-on-one chat about the team’s WNIT success.

In a rivalry big enough for the big league, Border Battle baseball met at Kauffman Stadium. KU players who grew up with the rivalry, and those who didn’t, talk about how much it means to play a big game in an MLB stadium.

Also, hear from KU soccer alumnus Rylan Childers after she signed her professional contract with the KC Current.

The show also covers a week of baseball and softball.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.