NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation shows off a variety of KU and K-State athletics, on and off the field.

K-State defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe joins K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Boye-Doe talks about his time in Manhattan, K-State football’s future and what he’s been working on in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Rock Chalk Sports Talk host Derek Johnson comes to the K-Nation set to talk all things Jayhawks. Johnson analyzes KU spring football, men’s basketball’s targets in the transfer portal and how the baseball team has grown in year one with Dan Fitzgerald.

K-State quarterback Will Howard and assistant head coach Van Malone led a bone marrow registry event in Manhattan. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt shares why the Wildcats partnered with “Be The Match” to help those in need.

The Kansas Relays returned to Lawrence after three years off due to COVID-19, and celebrates its 100th anniversary. Head coach Stanley Redwine shares how important it is to have it back.

K-Nation breaks down the Sunflower Showdown on the baseball field, and how different each game of the series was.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.