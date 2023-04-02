NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation is one of the most star-studded episodes of the weekly show to date.

K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber sits down with Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, an exclusive interview you won’t find anywhere else. She gets an inside look at the culture shift in Jayhawk football and what Daniels has been working on with his game.

K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt gets a one-on-one with K-State’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah at the Wildcats’ Pro Day. They talk about the preparation for the NFL Draft and what Anudike-Uzomah proved to NFL scouts.

Kansas women’s basketball became one of the few teams to finish the season with a win – completing a championship run in the WNIT.

Both KU and K-State hold their pro days, a chance for now-former athletes to show off their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Kansas baseball introduced new jerseys for Autism Awareness. Head coach Dan Fitzgerald, whose son has autism, shares what the new look means to him.

A Wildcat makes the Naismith Hall of Fame, and other basketball stars pick up postseason awards.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.