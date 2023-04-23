NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation features some big names making their way to new places.

K-State five-star basketball commit David Castillo sits down with K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley for an interview you won’t find anywhere else. Castillo talks about the decision to come to K-State and the message coach Tang gave him that solidified the deal.

Kansas men’s golf has been heating up ahead of the Big 12 tournament. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber speaks with the Jayhawks as they prepare for battle.

Kansas assistant women’s basketball coach Terry Nooner has been hired as the head coach at Wichita State. Nooner speaks on his time at Kansas and what he expects in his new role.

K-State men’s basketball stars Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson took time to take pictures and sign autographs with fans in Topeka. The two talk about the importance of giving back to the fans.

K-Nation also wraps up weekly baseball and softball performances, a recap of K-State spring football and a throwback to Bill Self’s introductory press conference at Kansas.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.