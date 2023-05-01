NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation features some area collegiate athletes following their dreams.

The show starts with a recap of which K-State and KU football players were selected and signed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hear what Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents and Josh Hayes had to say about the selection.

K-State star point guard Markquis Nowell joins K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley to talk about what K-State and Jerome Tang’s staff has meant to him.

KU volleyball coach Ray Bechard joins K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber to talk about what the Jayhawks have been doing to prepare for a new season after a solid performance in 2022.

Social media has been on the rise, and college athletics are at the forefront of the technology. K-Nation’s Caroline Soro share how KU’s social team is putting the Jayhawks on the big stage.

K-State track athlete Maddie Righter had to get a kidney removed after suffering through pain for months. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt shares the story on her triumphant return to competition.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.