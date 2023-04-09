NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation presents a wide range of sports from both KU and K-State. Basketball, football, track and field, volleyball, baseball and softball all get featured in the show.

K-Nation’s Caroline Soro has an exclusive one-on-one interview with Kansas offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. The two talk at KU’s Pro Day about Bostick Jr.’s aspirations of making it to the NFL and how far the Jayhawk program has come since arriving in Lawrence.

ESPN college basketball analyst Brian Burton joins K-Nation to talk about his close relationship with K-State’s men’s basketball’s coaching staff and what he saw from the Wildcat basketball program this season.

K-State’s social team created a $65 million media value in March Madness from 2.2 billion social media views. K-Nation talks with the creative services team to learn about the motor behind the success.

Kansas distance runner Chandler Gibbens broke legendary athlete Jim Ryun’s 5k record. K-Nation speaks with Gibbens about his thought on the feat.

K-Nation also talks about Bill Self’s health scare and retirement rumors. Jerome Tang shares what he will remember most in his first season in Manhattan.

Kansas baseball and softball and K-State baseball continued to compete on the diamond.

K-Nation provides an update on the state of both programs’ football teams in the heat of the offseason.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.