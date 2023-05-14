NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation features an exciting week for multiple athletic programs in Lawrence and Manhattan.

Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. is making a return to the Jayhawk football team. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber sits down with the veteran defensive back for an exclusive interview to talk about the decision to come back.

GoPowercat’s Cole Carmody joins K-Nation in-studio to chat it up about K-State football, basketball and baseball heading into the summer. Carmody talks about his recent podcast guest, K-State quarterback Will Howard, and how he opened up about his frustrations as a younger quarterback.

K-State track and field is getting a new indoor facility. With the football team in a new indoor space, the track team is running into the old one. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt talks with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and track coach Cliff Rovelto about the move.

Legendary K-State football coach Bill Snyder hosted local athletes to honor achievements off the field. K-Nation speaks with Snyder on what it means to have stand up players in regular life.

K-Nation also breaks down the biggest KU softball win since 2007 and the outlook on the baseball teams ahead of Big 12 tournament time.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.