NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation features breakdowns from a variety of collegiate sports entering postseason play.

K-Nation gives an inside look at where K-State and KU baseball stand heading into the Big 12 tournament, recapping the last week of the regular season.

Former K-State assistant and new Emporia State women’s basketball coach Brian Ostermann joins K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt for an exclusive one-on-one interview. The two discuss Ostermann’s nine years at K-State, what he learned from Jerome Tang and his friendship with KU’s Brandon Schneider.

John Vogel with the NFL Draft Lounge Zoom’s in with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber to talk Jayhawk football. Vogel discusses the success of Lance Leipold and which athletes have NFL Draft potential.

K-Nation also breaks down each school’s performance at NCAA Regional golf tournaments, an update on new coaching contracts and the measurements from three athletes at the NBA Draft Combine.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.