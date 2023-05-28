NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation big on fun times on the baseball and softball diamonds in 2023.

Kansas head softball coach Jennifer McFalls sits down with K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley for an exclusive interview to wrap up the season. The two talk about her recent contract extension and what the Jayhawks need to do to carry the teams’ breakout season into the future.

San Fransisco Giants scout Yancy Ayres joins the K-Nation studio to talk what he looks for in potential next-level players. Ayres also breaks down the success of K-State’s Tyson Neighbors and KU’s Kodey Shojinaga.

The show starts with a break down of both baseball teams’ Big 12 tournament run, which included a Sunflower Showdown matchup in an elimination game.

K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt attended a K-State Catbacker event to see what Wildcat fans get to experience at the fundraiser. Wyatt Thompson, Chris Klieman and Curtis Kelly share their thoughts on getting out in the community.

KU Black student athletes attended a summit to dive more into what race means to them on and off the field. Some Jayhawk athletes talk about their experience at the event.

K-Nation also hears from K-State’s Nate Awbrey, shares information from Chris Klieman’s contract extension and what Kevin McCullar returning for KU men’s basketball means for the team.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.